Worcester, MA Author Writes Science Fiction Novel
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMystery of the Asteroid Belt, a new book by S.A.M Safaa A. Mhawi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In S.A.M. Safaa A. Mhawi's Mystery of the Asteroid Belt, he brings together very different characters who all have pieces needed to unlock the secret of the Asteroid Belt and its enormous power. Rebecca, unbeknownst to her, is in possession of the most important piece that could destroy the world and everyone she loves. She must work together with some new friends and help to save the universe. Join her and some other important characters on their adventure as they become heroes, determined to work together to achieve a common goal.
About the Author
S.A.M. Safaa A. Mhawi was born in Baghdad, Iraq, in April of 1974. He left because of the bad security conditions and religious persecution. Mhawi arrived to the United States as a refugee in 2009, and he married in 2012. He has two beautiful daughters and a wonderful wife. Since his arrival in America, he has gained a lot of positive experiences and meanings. His hobbies are travelling, driving, cooking, and helping people in bringing joy to their hearts.
Mystery of the Asteroid Belt is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8707-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us