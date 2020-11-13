Endless Games Builds On Its Puzzle Line
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEndless Games today announced the early launch of two new jigsaw puzzles to its product line.
"We had already planned an expansion of new puzzles for 2021, but when we saw the tremendous increase in demand, we quickly moved to make sure that we could provide our new puzzles for families to enjoy this year," Mike Gasser, President of Endless Games, explained.
This Spring, Endless Games saw complete sell-out sales on its 1000-piece Playbill Broadway Cover collage puzzle and a blast of quick sales on the new product launch of The Korner'd Challenge, a game that is also a puzzle. "Playbill has traditionally been a good seller for Endless Games, but with the stay-at-home health and safety conditions, families turned to jigsaw puzzles, as well as our board games, for some quality family entertainment," Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager of Endless Games, said. "We were fortunate that our inventory was able to be a resource for affordable, fun-at-home options."
The new puzzles, The Patriot and Peace on Earth are 1000-piece nature graphic scenes by artist Malcolm Watson. They will join Playbill and The Korner'd Challenge in Endless Games expanding puzzle category.
Kevin McNulty, Vice President of Sales of Endless Games, added, "Our line now has some great new puzzles as well as some of the most incredible, original board games and card games. While holiday shopping this year, families can roll the dice on some cool new board games and challenge their skills with new puzzles too."
Endless Games now offers the official Card Sharks Board Game, based on the hit ABC-TV game show starring Joel McHale, as well as the all new tween-teen Camera Roll game that embraces the use of cell phones to generate personal interaction.
About Endless Games: Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of Endless Games is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn but offer "Endless" play value. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.
