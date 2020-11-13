Horsham, PA Author Writes Autobiography
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoirs of a Navy Brat, a new book by Mary M. Speth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Mary M. Speth, putting her words into print, describing her life as a child, was necessary. With each written chapter of her life, she sees an opportunity to reach out to another individual with similar experiences, whether good or bad. Memoirs of a Navy Brat will inspire them to take charge of their own life.
Memories do not define who you are or want to be. You can achieve your goals with personal strength in all your endeavors.
About the Author
Mary M. Speth holds leadership roles in organizations supporting Shriners Hospitals, the Fight Against Diabetes, Youth Groups (Rainbow Girls, DeMolay), Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Church Youth Groups.
Memoirs of a Navy Brat is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2305-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us