Detroit, MI Author Writes Children's Novel
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPatgit and Mr. Grand and the Family, a new book by Philip Rev. Phil Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patgit and Mr. G and the Family is a book about saving the day. Author Philip Rev. Phil Watson liked to read children's books as a child which is why he wrote this book.
About the Author
Phillip Rev. Phil Watson likes to go places. He likes sports and his favorite color is blue. His family is doing the same thing that he is doing and likes the same things he likes.
Patgit and Mr. Grand and the Family is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5903-3 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
