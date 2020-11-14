Margate, FL Author Publishes Memoir
November 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmnesia: A True Story, a new book by C. Wes Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are facts that cannot be changed, no matter how hard you try. These are the facts of life. They are beyond our control. Amnesia is one of those facts and is something that is hard to understand and may never be understood. C. Wes Thompson provides his experiences with amnesia and spirituality and hopes to provide others with knowledge of it and help others understand more about it.
About the Author
C. Wes Thompson is a writer and is retired from L.A. City. He likes gardening and the cool countryside.
Amnesia: A True Story is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6148-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
