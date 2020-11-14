Madisonville, LA Author Publishes Second Novel
November 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCassandra's Calling, a new book by Kathy Q. Bruhl, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cassandra LeGardier was introduced in the book Lady of the Gulf. As a child in the early 1900s on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, she had ambitions of becoming a nurse. She thought her career in nursing would be better spent in Mississippi, but world events would alter the course of her life and take her to New Orleans, New York City, and eventually to war-torn Europe. In the process, she finds adventure, danger, and the man who would become the love of her life.
About the Author
Kathy Q. Bruhl is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed a fifteen-year career as a library assistant in a local public school system. Bruhl and her husband have been married for almost 43 years. They have two adult daughters and four grandchildren. They are involved in their local Baptist church. She enjoys writing. Cassandra's Calling is her second book and a sequel to her first, Lady of the Gulf.
Cassandra's Calling is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4295-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
