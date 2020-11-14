Local Ohio Author Writes YA Fantasy Novel
November 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWyvern Keep, a new book by M.J. Shaner, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Blade Shadow didn't grow up as an ordinary wolf. She was trained to be a killing machine, as her Alpha father would not accept anything less. When new wolf Dean Payne shows his face in her pack, Blade's life slowly crumbles without her noticing what she has truly become. When her gifts are noticed by the Den, Blade is suddenly thrown into another world. One she doesn't know how to navigate. Can she change her ways and learn to accept the path fate has laid out for her?
About the Author
M.J. Shaner's short story "The Vial" has been published in the book Mission Contamination Tales From Ohio. This urged her to continue on her path as a writer until she wrote Wyvern Keep and many drafts of other stories to come.
Wyvern Keep is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4192-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
