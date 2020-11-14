Snellville, GA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
November 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDay One of Pre-K, a new book by Dr. Rhonda Seacrease-Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's four-year-old Gina's first day of pre-K, and she is so excited! What adventures lie in store?
About the Author
Dr. Rhonda Seacrease-Green is an educator and entrepreneur. She has been a speech-language pathologist with Atlanta Public Schools for 20 plus years. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, travelling, and reading and writing novels. She has three children with her husband, Patrick.
Day One of Pre-K is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5408-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Contact Us
