Search Engine People Earns Spot On 2020 List of Best Workplaces™ in Technology!
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsSearch Engine People is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Technology for a second year in a row. Search Engine People received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.
To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work™ - Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry. We will determine the BEST based on employee responses to our Trust Index Survey.
Search Engine People is committed to providing a safe, inclusive workplace where our employees can thrive. We conduct our business through the lens of integrity and transparency to encourage our employees to build a strong and trusting relationship with our leadership team.
Day-to-day we facilitate an environment where our employees can gain a sense of pride in the work that they do and share in supportive camaraderie with team members. Our Win-Win-Win philosophy guides our decision-making and ensures that at every step of the way our team, clients, and company are winning!
"To make it on the 2020 list of best workplaces in Canada in a year when there has been so much uncertainty and change is truly an honor. During these unprecedented times where teamwork is more important than ever before - We are supporting each other. I'm so proud of our incredible team," said Jennifer Osborne, President and CEO of Search Engine People.
About Search Engine People:
Search Engine People Inc. is a Toronto-based search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) company which began operations over two decades ago. As Google's first partners in Canada, the company has expertise in organic search, paid search, local search, and pay-per-click advertising. Search Engine People has worked with over 2000 clients from multinational corporations to local businesses. Visit us athttps://www.searchenginepeople.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
Contact Information
Andrew Marsh
Search Engine People
(905) 421-9340
