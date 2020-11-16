Merritt Island, FL Author Publishes Novel
November 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sevarian Chronicles, a new book by James Gurtner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a tale about two alien families secretly living among us. Aliens only because they arrived here from different worlds. Both families are dedicated to helping their human brethren confront the threat of a third, non-human alien species intent on exploiting Earth. The complicated relationship among the three human species - Severian, Taritian, and Terrestrial - is the focus of this uplifting sci-fi story. A unique concept concerning the nature of time adds a new dimension to a story replete with action, humor, blindsides, and twists.
About the Author
James Gurtner resides in Merritt Island, Florida with his wife.
The Sevarian Chronicles is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2448-2. It is also available as an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
