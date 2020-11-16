Radcliff, KY Author Publishes Spiritual Book
White Lies, Black Truth, The Lost Light is an informative piece, providing spiritual strength and faith of a higher power, uplifting a chosen people, the descendants of Israel, to encourage them to come back to their GOD laws and live peacefully with all man. The story is interesting because the people of the book, the target audience, are people who have been lost, their identity lost and stolen, and have not known who they are or where they come from for thousands of years until now. It's relevant because it's the truth and the truth shall make us free! Regardless if the message is for you or not, I hope you obtain an understanding of the purpose of the book and the message it's conveying to its audience. Readers will be able to see the truth and hopefully understand that much of the current religions are teaching a false Christ and a deceiving message to the people.
About the Author
Jacie Rowe III enjoys reading, researching, spending time with his children, attending his son's school functions, sewing fringes on his shirts, and sports and movies. He spends much of his time learning the word of GOD and teaching his message, which has resulted in a hope to open an educational teaching facility in Detroit, MI. Jacie served for twenty years in the U.S. Army. He has a Master's degree in Social Work Science and is currently enrolled in the Ph.D. Psychology program at Capella University.
White Lies, Black Truth, The Lost Light is a 412-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0680-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
