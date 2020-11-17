Apollo Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book

Tom the Atom: Book 1, a new children's book by Dr. MUM, has recently been published.You, Henry, and Mary will learn all about this amazing little world. You'll end up knowing so much about Chemistry that your teacher will be surprised and admired by your parents and classmates alike. Join so many others who also want to learn about Tom-the-Atom's World and science! By saying the magic words, you will shrink to the size of atoms, so you can interact with them! Of course, when you are ready to go back home, the magic words will stretch you back to your actual size.Tom the Atom is an ongoing comic series for children grades kindergarten to 5th grade. More chapters are available now on Amazon.About the AuthorDr. MUM recently retired as Professor Emeritus of the College of Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University. She noticed that to be a good engineer or scientist; you need to be an acute observer and a curiosity seeker with a keen sense of completion. You must find beauty in dark and light in deformation and perfection, and you have to keep a young spirit. You need to think like a child! Dr. MUM invites the young reader to discover the secrets of Nature; to dig into Nature's microscopic world; to dig deep into Nature's secrets. She hopes her series, Tom the Atom, will help the young reader develop a profound understanding of how Nature, objects, and man build things out of atoms.Tom the Atom: Book 1 was independently published. It is a 24-page paperback. The ISBN is 979-8670054522. The retail price is $14.41.