Poughkeepsie, NY Author Writes Sequel to Her First Mystery Novel
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPressured 2: Tijuana, a new book by Santesha V. Patterson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Pressured 2: Tijuana is the continuation you have been waiting for of Pressured. Filled with adventure, romance, mystery, crime, respect, and the meaning of family, this exciting novel is sure to be for you. Be ready to cry, be shocked, and laugh out loud as you enjoy this final ride.
About the Author
Author Santesha V. Patterson is a lifelong resident of Newburgh, New York, born and raised in the rough, troubled parts of the hood. She is a thirty-eight-year-old mother of four and grandmother of two. Her hobbies include making funny skits with her family and visiting different hotel travels for sightseeing and comfortable stays. Patterson believes that this book will open the minds of readers and make them feel as if they are watching a movie at the same time.
Pressured 2: Tijuana is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4147-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
