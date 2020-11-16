DriveLock Named as Leader for Data Leakage / Loss Prevention Solutions
Munich, Germany. 16 November 2020 – DriveLock SE, a leading global provider of IT and data security solutions, announced that the "ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report Germany 2020" named it as the leader in the Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) segment in the German-speaking market. This is a major accolade in a country whose data protection regulations are among the most stringent in the world. Companies around the globe can use DriveLock for end-to-end data protection and 100% compliance with international and local laws.
Germany's traditionally strict privacy laws were reinforced when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation came into force. This protection is particularly crucial in Germany due to its huge and flourishing engineering sector. Renowned for its advanced R&D and groundbreaking innovations in IoT, AI and related areas, the machine-building and manufacturing industries are a primary target for industrial espionage and sabotage attempts as well as hacker attacks.
DriveLock positioned as a strategic opinion leader
ISG has designated DriveLock as the DLP leader in Germany, a strategic opinion leader that sets the pace in the DLP market. With its Zero Trust Platform, DriveLock provides a feature-rich solution that customers can implement on-premises or use as a cloud-based managed security service. DriveLock enables them to protect all of their sensitive business data.
"DriveLock has a special place in the global DLP market by emphasizing the "made in Germany" aspect," said Frank Heuer, Senior Advisor at ISG. "The company enjoys a high level of trust from users and customers as it guarantees its solution doesn't have a backdoor."
