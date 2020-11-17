Battle Creek, MI Author Writes Inspirational Poetry Book
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoets Garden, a new book by Theresa Oliverio Swift , has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Theresa Oliverio Swift wrote Poet's Garden as she has always been a lover of poetry. Swift's collection provides a meaning for life and brings us closer to God.
About the Author
Theresa Oliverio Swift was born in Battle Creek, MI in 1957 to a family of eight. Her father was a well driller and her mother a housewife. Her favorite subject in school was English. Later, she worked for Gull Lake Schools for twenty-one years with the special education program. Swift loves working with children of all ages, gardening, and searching for vintage treasures with her girl friends. She has two daughters and five grandchildren.
Poets Garden is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4139-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
