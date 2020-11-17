Sandy, UT Author Publishes Family Saga Novel
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor Love and War, a new book by Ruth Ann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While pregnant with their first child, Liz Long's husband is killed during World War I. After a kind offer of free travel and housing, Liz finally fulfills her dream of immigrating to the United States with her newborn daughter. Liz and her child begin their new lives in Utah, where they both settle in and make friends. As the years fly by, Liz goes from young mother to grandmother, and then great-grandmother. Family dinners cement the bond as the younger generations get married and have children of their own.
Both heartbreaking and inspiring, For Love and War is a multi-generational saga spanning the decades after World War I and into the 1960s. Against the backdrop of small-town America, the family faces hardships like rape, murder investigations, alcoholism, broken marriages, and death-all with the love and care they learned from Liz. Through their individual trials, the family holds strong and stays supportive, even in the darkest of times.
About the Author
Ruth Ann is an author from Sandy, Utah. She has previously worked for state, federal, and local governments in accounting and human resources. When she isn't writing, she enjoys golfing, bowling, and line dancing.
For Love and War is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4069-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
