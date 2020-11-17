Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Self-Help Book
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIntuition is Simple, a new book by Kira Lyn Barnett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Intuition is Simple is a spiritual guide to learning how easy it is to use our intuition in everyday situations, and how, in many cases, we don't even realize we're using our intuition. Author Kira Lyn Barnett takes readers on a journey to find themselves and become the best person you can be.
"My story gives the most updated and accurate information about intuition but told in a way that anyone can understand it, it will help you find your true purpose and what you were meant to do on this earth." – Kira Lyn Barnett
About the Author
Author Kira Lyn Barnett describes, in her journey to becoming an author, she has received impulses from the universe to serve others and, along this journey, she has discovered the more we give, the more we receive. With her book, Intuition is Simple, Barnett hopes to spread positivity and joy into the world, and help readers change the way they look at life by looking within themselves.
Outside of writing, Barnett's interests include hanging out with her kids and doing things they love to do, together – like vacations and movie nights. She says she has a beautiful family, which was created with the law of attraction. Barnett says she is a lucky girl and she believes that everything in life is the way you look at it. You may always see the negative, or you may always see the positive, but once you choose in only seeing the positive, your life will change for the better!
Author Kira Lyn Barnett is available for speaking engagements. Check out her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Keera1024/.
Intuition is Simple is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2325-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us