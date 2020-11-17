Staten Island, NY Author Writes Children's Book
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMillie the Donkey and The Cat Rescue, a new book by Pam Sindle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Millie the Donkey has her morning routine of saying "hello" to the other farm animals in her own special way. Yet, she always saves her best friends for last: Momma cat, Zelda, and her kittens, Daisy and Pansy. They love to ride on Millie's back and play in the sunshine. But what happens when big storm clouds cover the farmyard and Millie's friends are nowhere to be found? Will she find them before the rain sweeps them away?
About the Author
Pam Sindle is a retired gift shop owner. She now spends most of her time in her vegetable garden and has won awards for her gardening. Sindle rescued two cats and named them Froggy and Pretty Girl. She is a member of the Tottenville Historical Society which believes in preservation of old buildings. In fact, she lives in an 1850 farmhouse which has been preserved in its original pre-Civil War appearance.
Millie the Donkey and The Cat Rescue is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8608-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
