Shield-U Medical Compliant PPE Face Shield Receives Official 'Ontario Made' Designation
November 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsOro Medonte, ON - As the entire globe continues to battle the unrelenting demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), Molded Precision Components is not only proud to be helping to meet the demand, but equally so to announce that Shield-U has been officially designated Ontario Made, by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
The Ontario Made seal is synonymous with regional excellence. It is proudly displayed by some of the province's leading manufacturers that have created innovative products, such as cars, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, technology, and clothing. This week, The Sheild-U PPE face shield joined their ranks and it is now officially Ontario Made.
"We are a proud Ontario manufacturer and we are so thankful for the support of the Province in being able to deliver Shield-U to our front-line heroes", said David Yeaman, Co-Owner and President of Molded Precision Components "
"All of our employees and their extended families live and work in this community and we know that the Ontario Made label is a symbol of quality. It means a lot to us."
The Shield-U face shield is a Class I medical device that is manufactured in a Health Canada and FDA-approved facility through a partnership between Molded Precision Components (MPC) and Sterling Industries. We have already shipped over 27 million PPE face shields to Federal and Provincial government contracts so far this year.
Sheild-U is also:
The Shield-U product is also a uniquely Ontarian success story. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, MPC manufactured plastic automotive components since the 1980s. Like many other businesses in the province, the pandemic presented an opportunity for MPC to leverage their expertise and manufacturing excellence, pivoting to rapidly design, tool and manufacture critical PPE. Actively managing demand for their ongoing automotive partners with established business, they quickly created new capacity and over 100 additional jobs in the community.
If you currently have a PPE shortfall for your front-line staff, you are invited to get in touch with MPC right away to discuss your needs. They are typically maintaining on hand a supply of two million face shields and have the capacity to produce up to 5 million a month.
About Ontario Made
Ontario is home to some of the world's greatest manufacturers, representing 750,000 workers.
Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario Manufacturing led by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. Manufacturers are encouraged to register their Ontario Made products to our searchable consumer database and receive a digital Ontario Made logo as we promote the very best that this province has to offer.
About MPC
Molded Precision Components (MPC) is a 125-person firm located north of Toronto, Ontario, that provides manufacturing excellence in the automotive space, making engineered automotive components such housings, bearings, cable-end fittings and tight tolerance plastic gears. They have recently accelerated medical component and device manufacturing to their capabilities already making much-needed PPE for frontline workers as well as other innovative medical.
Necessity has been the mother of innovation, as their nimble team has learned to use materials that are compliant with ISO 10993, an international standard for medical devices that ensures the product can come into contact with the human body without adverse reaction. They expect full ISO13485 recognition in early 2021, while also commissioning a brand new 40,000 sq/ft facility to extend their capacity.
About Sterling Industries
Sterling Industries is a North American-based contract manufacturer and assembler of medical devices and sub-components, with facilities in Kalamazoo, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.
They help their clients deliver successful products by providing scaled production, design-for-manufacturing expertise, supplier consolidation and other critical value chain services.
