PERI builds the first 3D-printed apartment building in Germany

Building consisting of 5 apartments across 3 floors with approx. 380 square metres of living space constructed using a 3D construction printer

The largest printed apartment building in Europe is proof that 3D construction printing is also suitable for the construction of large dwelling units

× Email PERI GmbH

PERI GmbH has set about printing another residential building using a 3D construction printer, this time in Wallenhausen, Bavaria.Upon completion, the 5-in-a-block apartment building with around 380 square metres of living space will be the largest printed residential building in Europe. On this project, the printing process is expected to take six weeks."With the project in Wallenhausen, we are seeing the PERI 3D construction printing team take the next important step. At the same time, PERI is consolidating its position as a leading company in the field of 3D construction printing," says Thomas Imbacher, Managing Director Marketing & Innovation at PERI Group. "By printing the first apartment building in Germany, we are demonstrating that this new construction technology can also be used to print large-scale dwelling units. In terms of 3D construction printing, we are opening up additional areas of application on an entirely new level."PERI is using the gantry printer BOD2 for this construction printing project in Wallenhausen. The system has a print head that moves about 3 axes on a securely installed metallic frame. The benefit here is that the printer can move along its frame to any position within the construction and only needs to be calibrated once. This saves time and cuts costs.During the printing process, the printer takes into account the pipes and connections for water, electricity, etc. that are to be laid at a later time. The BOD2 has been certified in such a way that it is possible to carry out work within the printing area while printing is in progress. This means that manual work, such as the installation of empty pipes and connections, can be easily integrated into the printing process.Two operators are required to run the printer. The print head and the print results are monitored by a camera. With a speed of 1 m/s, the BOD2 is currently the fastest 3D construction printer available on the market. The BOD2 only takes around five minutes to complete 1m² of a double-skin wall.With sales of € 1,685 million in 2019, PERI is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffold systems in the world. The family-owned company, with its headquarters in Weissenhorn (Germany), a workforce of more than 9,500 employees, more than 60 subsidiaries and well over 160 warehouse locations, provides its clients with innovative system equipment and comprehensive services relating to all aspects of formwork and scaffolding technology.