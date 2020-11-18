Rougemont, NC Author Publishes Novel
November 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPromise of the Good Luck Coin, a new book by Jerry W. Dean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Promise of the Good Luck Coin is a sweeping story that spans the Depression to the Vietnam era. There is forbidden love between a soldier's wife and a captive POW. It follows a child, growing up-his joys and struggles, and his search for his real father. There are even spies and intrigue woven in. Then, of course, there is the 1785 coin that saves lives and brings forth a new one, linking all these captivating aspects.
Promise of the Good Luck Coin is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4583-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
