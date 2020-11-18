Art & Home Releases A Series of Beautifully-Designed Home Quotes to Celebrate Life at Home
November 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBetween the onslaught of winter and the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, more people around the world are spending time at home. Although this can be a time of isolation and boredom, Art & Home wanted to take a moment and celebrate the places we call home.
To do this, Art & Home researched some of the best, most heartwarming, and funniest quotes about life at home, including family, life, love, decor, and more. Featured quotes include Maya Angelou, Jane Austen, William Morris, and Mother Theresa, and the collection holds over 70 designed quotes in total.
"When we find ourselves complaining about having to spend so much time at home, we should remind ourselves how fortunate we are to have a safe place to ride out this storm," says Paul Stainton, Owner & Chief Pet Wrangler at Art & Home. "If you have a place where you can feel safe, comfortable, and warm – you should consider yourself one of the lucky ones."
These quotes have been coupled with some beautiful imagery to create wonderfully impactful quote memes that can help remind everyone that home is a wonderful place to be, especially during a crisis.
The collection includes something for everyone. For the home decor enthusiasts, there are quotes from such notable interior design experts as Charlotte Moss and Barry Dixon. The book lover can find quotes from Jane Austen, Robert Frost, and James Baldwin. And there are some fun quotes & Irish blessings mixed in to keep things interesting.
Art & Home is a family-owned & operated home decor website, dedicated to exploring the beauty of the home. We know how important it is to have your home reflect who you are, your individual style, your taste, and more. That's why we consider ourselves the curator of beautiful things for the fine art of living.
See the entire collection of Quotes About Home.
For more information about Art & Home, please contact:
Paul Stainton
Owner, Art & Home
mailbox@artandhome.net
