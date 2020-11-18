Novato, CA Author Publishes Book of Stories
November 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvidence of Things Unseen, a new book by Russell Connor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Invisible Hand and Wrath of the Sun-God strive to penetrate hidden worlds that seem intent on preventing the characters from taking control of their lives. In Manifest Content and The Engels Angle, the spirit world seems to want to transmit important information to the visible world. The dreams in Manifest Content were actually dreamt by the playwright.
Evidence of Things Unseen is a 376-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-2693-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us