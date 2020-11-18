Quincy, FL Author Writes Personal Finance Book
November 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRetireMEnt, a new book by Betty R. James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
"Retirement is not demarcated in a neatly wrapped package. It is different for everyone. Retiring and maintaining a vibrant lifestyle is no easy task. Even people who have taken their retirement journey to the next level of success can not say with certainty what made the difference. This book, "RetireMEnt" aims to enlighten and inform. Those seeking to retire will gain a better understanding as they embrace the next chapters of their lives. With great anticipation and confidence, they will read this lighthearted guide and enjoy every experience that retirement brings."
About the Author
Betty R. James, a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and teacher says she earned each of these titles with a solid foundation built on faith and a desire to share her life unselfishly with others. James, the fourth of a family of eight, is the daughter of a Benjamin Ward (B.W.) and Mary Roberts. She married her high school sweetheart at a very young age and they have two daughters. When their girls left home and went to college, married and started families of their own, James and her husband, Reginald became empty nesters. She began writing to combat the boredom of living in a small town. She was an elementary school teacher for more than 35 years and worked as a literacy specialist supporting teachers and administrators until she decided to retire.
Now retired, James enjoys sleeping late, shopping, traveling, and staying active. She works part-time as a teacher at a Christian school providing extra support to students who struggle in reading. Now, she is embracing everything related to retirement.
RetireMEnt is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6963-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
