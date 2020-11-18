Boston Fashion Icon & Author Publishes Memoir
November 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond the Glitz and Glamour, a new book by Yolanda Cellucci with Sheila Moeschen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book tells the story of Boston fashion icon and self-made businesswoman Yolanda Cellucci. She ran a successful bridal and couture fashion business for more than forty years.
Yolanda launched a retail revolution with her creativity and passion for gorgeous, show-stopping fashion. The author's retail space was more than just a store: it was part of the social fabric of Boston.
Beyond the Glitz and Glamour is a 342-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2274-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us