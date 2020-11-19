San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Second Fantasy Novel
November 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSir Rodrick and Louise: Book Two, The Triad Trilogy, a new book by Janet L. Cooper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book, Sir Rodrick and Louise, is the second in the Triad Trilogy. They are the lead characters in this book.
Sir Rodrick was brought back to life from a two hundred and fifty year, or more, bewitched stasis by Jenna. The title character in book one of this trilogy. He is now experiencing an entirely different way of life than he had in his past. Everything is new, exciting and slightly intimidating to the well-trained and well-proven Highland warrior. He is taking his new life bit by bit and taking each day as a new adventure, until he meets Louise. She is the woman of his dreams and rocks his world!
Louise had been widowed ten years before Jenna had contacted her favorite cousin to come to Scotland. Louise is tall, beautiful, smart-alecky and has a sassy mouth. She never realized that going to Scotland to train her cousin's prized horses, would change her whole life and give her a new one.
About the Author
The author, Janet L. Cooper, began writing after her retirement at the age of seventy-one, just before she retired. The premise of this trilogy woke her up in the middle of the night out of a dream she was having. It sent her off to her computer to begin writing.
For any of you who may think she is anything like Jenna, as some readers have told her, due to certain similarities you'd be wrong. Jenna empowered herself to follow the dream she had and went to Scotland and by doing so, created a new life for herself. The author only created her and writes about her, but wants her readers to empower themselves to believe in themselves and in the magic of living their dreams, as she did by becoming a writer.
Sir Rodrick and Louise: Book Two, The Triad Trilogy is a 486-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0637-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
