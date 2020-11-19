Locust, NC Author Writes YA Fantasy Novel
The Hybrid King: Prophecy, a new book by Sharlina Honeycutt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Nothing quite prepares marine biologist Thad Destin for the underwater discovery he makes. Below in the shadowy depths of the ocean lives and thrives an entire ancient world of merpeople. When Thad and a mermaid named Selale (Shuh-LAH-lee) meet, the impetus of the Hybrid King Prophecy is set into motion and nothing above or in the waters below can stop the events foretold long ago from happening.
Although both Thad and Selale realize the danger and the impossibility of their love, their passion and intertwined destinies draw them inexplicably to each other. When a child, the future king predicted centuries before, is conceived as a result of their union, fate unknowingly pulls the lovers and their small circle of friends and family from both the human and mer worlds into a desperate plan to save the child, a plan that will pit brother against brother, world against world, and good against evil.
About the Author
Sharlina Honeycutt has been a middle grades and high school English teacher for over thirty years. Other than writing, in her spare time she enjoys gardening and traveling, often to visit her sisters on the coast of North Carolina. An identical triplet, she and her sisters grew up in the Piedmont of North Carolina, where she and her husband live. The Hybrid King: Prophecy is her first novel.
To learn more about Sharlina Honeycutt and The Hybrid King Novel, you can check out her social media: @SureSharr66 on Twitter, and @SharlinaHoneycutt on Facebook and Instagram.
The Hybrid King is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN 978-1-6480-4199-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
