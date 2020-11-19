Former Kansas City, MO Police Officer Writes Autobiography
November 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFailure to Comply, a new book by Bobbie L. Irvin, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
After graduating high school, Bobbie L. Irvin, Jr. left behind his rough upbringing in the beleaguered neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri for the United States Marine Corps, where he traveled the world and learned the lessons of discipline and manhood that would influence the rest of his life. When he returned, he became a police officer, a father, and a community leader-but still faced the lingering effects of his childhood and a neighborhood that sunk deeper into the ravages of drugs and gang violence.
Both heartbreaking and inspirational, Failure to Comply is a coming-of-age story about resiliency, forgiveness, and racial conflict within the African American community. This is a rare glimpse into the childhood of an inner-city youth whose acute self-awareness helped him escape the inevitable. It is a story of tough love and transformations, and how one man used the lessons learned in his tumultuous childhood to beat the odds and put himself on a path for success.
About the Author
Bobbie L. Irvin, Jr. is an author and retired police officer from Kansas City, Missouri. He and his wife currently reside in Cape Coral, Florida. He enjoys fishing, riding motorcycles, and collecting vinyl records. He is currently learning the bass guitar and loves spending time with his grandchildren.
Failure to Comply is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0194-3 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
