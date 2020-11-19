Naperville, IL Author Publishes Memoir of Communist China
A Painful Reminiscence of a Dignified Soul, a new book by Zhong Da, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a youth, Zhong Da was strong-armed into joining the Communist Party of China. Under Mao Zedong, he suffered extreme persecution due to his honesty and sense of justice. Yet he still remained a pure and dignified person. In A Painful Reminiscence of a Dignified Soul, Da seeks to show the true history of Mao's China. While he is still held in high esteem by the people of China, he was in fact the most base, shameful, cruelest, and most vicious dictator in the history of the world. Da uses all the facts at his disposal to show the horrors of communism and remind people that they must live meaningful, dignified, and ethical lives with a loving heart, a clean conscience, and the pure heart of a child.
About the Author
Zhong Da was born in the Jiangsu Province of China. He was a senior editor of The Youth Publishing House of China; Researcher of Academy of Social Sciences of Jiangsu Prov.; Council Member of Translators' Association of China. Now he retires to write at home. He is currently a senior editor and a research fellow of sociology.
The author recently received a letter of encourage from President Donald J. Trump.
A Painful Reminiscence of a Dignified Soul is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of 22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4000-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
