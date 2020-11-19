ESC to Take Part in The 9th Annual HPAPI Summit
November 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBoston, MA - Everyone in the pharmaceutical sector has spent the last few months writing a new playbook and finding new ways to adapt to the world that COVID-19 has created. This year's 9th Annual HPAPI Summit has adapted to the new normal by holding their event virtually, while still offering a chance for process chemists, engineers, and toxicology professionals to meet and share ideas.
"The event will be virtual, but we still expect the benefits to be very tangible," said Aaron Styles, Vice President of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC). "The exchanging of ideas and knowledge has never been more important than it is right now. So many companies in this sector have been forced to adapt, and many have had to completely shift their focus. We look forward to hearing from them and discussing critical environments, cleanrooms and processes."
This year's HPAPI Summit will focus on current market trends, as well as:
The event is free for those working in pharma, biotechs and academic institutions. You can still participate by clicking here to register.
ESC's innovative cleanroom technology and solutions continue to help establish the company as leaders in the industry, and one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. Earlier this year, they were recognized by Canadian Business and Maclean's Magazine, who ranked ESC No. 163 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. This is the second year in a row that they have made this list.
-30-
About The 9th Annual HPAPI Summit
As the leading and longest-standing conference within Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, we're committed to uniting the HPAPI community once again this November.
This year we're excited to expand our offering online and into two tracks to offer you a greater breadth of content. With over 25 expert speakers, the 2020 conference is shaping up to be our most comprehensive event to date.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC is an innovative design/build and manufacturing company providing Cleanroom and Critical Environment solutions to a variety of industries from Healthcare/Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturing, Biotechnology, Electronics/Optics, R&D Facilities, Institutional Innovation and Business Incubation hubs across North America.
Through three core vertically integrated pillars of:
ESC focuses on client process requirements to develop a complete turnkey solution that meets all regulatory and compliance requirements in the industries we serve.
Innovation and creation of leading-edge solutions is at the heart of everything we do. Our core vision is to "Create Environments for Success" for all of our partners and stakeholders in a project. This starts with open discussions at ideation through to conceptual design, construction commissioning and qualification of a facility.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us