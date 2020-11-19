How Monitoring Server Event Logs Benefits You
November 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOlathe, KS – Server event logs provide vital insights into system activities that otherwise can be very difficult to detect. For instance, event logs can reveal unauthorized intrusions from threat actors. They can also work as an early warning system of sorts that exposes errors and weaknesses in the developing stages before they cause catastrophic failure. With that said, however, many businesses do not have enough personnel to give system logs the continuous scrutiny needed to catch all the problems that these records can uncover. PA Server Monitor from Power Admin offers businesses the tools they need to track their event logs. This high-quality server monitoring software comes with the Event Log Monitor, which automates this important oversight process.
The Event Log Monitor in PA Server Monitor can be easily set up to track one or multiple event logs on a system and issue alerts when unusual activity is detected. The user has enormous flexibility in customizing these network monitoring tools-and all that needs to be done is to click the appropriate checkbox. They have the option of monitoring Application, Security, and System logs as well as custom logs. With the Event Validator feature, the Monitor can even be configured to detect anticipated or scheduled events that fail to occur.
PA Server Monitor is Power Admin's flagship product. The company's other software offerings include PA File Sight, which enables active file and folder auditing in compliance with HIPAA and PCI regulations, and PA Storage Monitor.
To learn more about PA Server Monitor 8.2 and its Event Log Monitor feature, please visit Power Admin's website at https://www.poweradmin.com.
About Power Admin
Established in 1992, Power Admin manufactures network and server monitoring software that is currently used by many prominent businesses and organizations, including but not limited to NASA, Symantec, Chevron, Xerox, Merrill Lynch, and Panasonic. Power Admin is a privately held company headquartered in the Kansas City area.
Contact Information
Power Admin
+1 800.401.2339
Contact Us
