Asheville, NC Author Writes Historical Fiction Novel
November 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fugitive from Nuremberg, a new book by Firmin Maertens and Vivian (Maertens) Langohr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
In 1939, Germany invaded Belgium, forcing their surrender in three days. A young Belgium soldier, Jean Stassard captured during the invasion is sent to a POW camp in Nuremburg, Germany. This book chronicles his captivity, escape and daring attempt to return home.
Home sick and malnourished, devises a simple but dangerous escape plan. Simple because of his assigned prisoner duties yet dangerous since he must make his way alone and undiscovered through Germany and occupied Belgium to reach home. Travelling west by train, and stolen automobile through narrow snow-covered roads in the frigid German winter he is pursued by a relentless German officer. A chance encounter with a German girl traveling to Belgium to visit her soldier brother serving with the occupation forces leads to an unexpected bond. They agree to travel together sharing meals and stories. As they talk at length, he begins to gain her trust and slowly takes her into his confidence. Carelessly he accepts her invitation to spend the night at a relative in Manheim not knowing if his developing trust will end his freedom. Fugitive from Nuremburg is a fast-paced story that is sure to capture reader's attention and shock them with an unexpected ending.
The Fugitive from Nuremberg is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4947-7 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us