Woonsocket, RI Author Writes LGBTQ+ Children's Book
November 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowy the Snowman: The Many Colors of Love, a new book by Damien L. Lima, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
In the town of Ameaca, nestled in a corner of the North Pole, snowmen marry snowwomen; they start families, and live happily ever after. This is Snowy's dream, too. But for a long time, the good but traditional-minded snowpeople of Ameaca made Snowy feel that was impossible: snowmen marry snowwomen, not snowmen. Can a walkabout 'round the world help Snowy realize that love is love is love, and nothing is impossible?
About the Author
Growing up a gay male in a large, diverse family made up of many races, Damien A. Lima learned early on that love comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and coming to terms with yourself and who you are is not always easy.
And so, in blending love and acceptance with personal experience-specifically the compassionate lessons of his grandparents', whose wisdom will echo for generations-Lima has crafted a story he hopes will resonate with everyone, regardless of age, color, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. After all, there are Many Colors of Love.
To learn more about Snowy the Snowman and Damien Lima, visit his Instagram @themanycolorsoflove and Facebook @SnowyTSnowman
You can also contact Damien Lima via email at snowytsnowman2020@gmail.com
Snowy the Snowman: The Many Colors of Love is 56 pages. It is available in hardcover for a retail price of $27.00 and paperback for a retail price of $19.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us