Aurora, IL Author Publishes Book on Women's Health
November 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Woman: From Puberty to Menopause, a new book by Dr. Sola Akinniyi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Woman: From Puberty to Menopause is an informative book that discusses health and biological issues encountered by every young girl and woman. Dr. Sola Akinniyi, a gynaecologist, tackles many vital questions that girls and women often have but seldom have the opportunity to ask. His answers are frank, bold and relevant for today's woman.
About the Author
Dr. Akinniyi's desire to provide women around the world with essential health information about puberty, adolescence, pregnancy, adulthood and menopause, is surpassed only by the book's ability to empower women to be knowledgeable, conscious and aware of self-care strategies… from puberty to menopause. The book speaks to the individual woman. It's a must read!
The Woman: From Puberty to Menopause is a 460-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5750-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
