Terrebonne, OR Author Writes Children's Nonfiction Book
November 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Are We Doing About It: Teen Thoughts About Choice and Empowerment, a new book by Heidi Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Heidi Smith wrote What Are We Doing About It? in response to school violence as a way for children and young adults to process and have opportunities to discuss their fears, concerns, and feelings of helplessness surrounding traumatic events. This book will provide an experience for kids & teachers/counselors/parents to share feelings and ideas around these emotional subjects.
About the Author
Heidi Smith is currently a small business owner in Bend, Oregon. She originally wrote this book in response to the Columbine School shootings in 1999, when she was a middle school teacher and her two daughters were in high school. She lives in Terrebonne, Oregon with her husband and they enjoy time with their adult kids, grandkids, kayaking, camping, hiking, and playing with their 2 dogs.
What Are We Doing About It: Teen Thoughts About Choice and Empowerment is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0102-8 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
