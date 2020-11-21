Franklin, NC Author Writes Young Adult Nature Novel
November 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tribes of the Littles, a new book by Pamela L. Volpert, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Have you ever wondered about the Little people that live under the plants and flowers? The Littles, led by Master Elder Krog, have a great love for all the people and animals that share the Hollows. With their companions, they co-exist with nature. Henna Rose is a grandmother that loves baking for her ever-growing family. Honey cakes are her specialty! She is a healer for the Hollow. She and the other Littles will go on an exciting adventure with a special purpose and find themselves in a much larger world!
The Tribes of the Littles is an uplifting and encouraging insight into those among us who have extra challenges and illustrates their amazing value.
About the Author
Pamela L. Volpert has decades of experience as a compassionate caregiver and have been provided with a refreshing perspective on the special qualities found in all people. She has a great love for people and animals and supports many different animal rescue groups.
The Tribes of the Littles is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0327-0 . It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
