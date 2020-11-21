Riverside, CA Author Writes YA Fiction Novel
November 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHay and Peanuts, a new book by G.M. Ayon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While in the circus, an elephant has a big dream of becoming free. And at a farm, a German Shepherd puppy has big dreams of adventure. When these two animal come together, their journey of excitement, adventure and freedom begins. These two unlikely friends prove that there is a place and a time where dreams become a reality.
About the Author
G. M. Ayon enjoys reading, painting, and helping his family.
Hay and Peanuts is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0668-4 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
