Fall River, MA Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBoss, a new book by L.D. Miranda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A battered woman escaping from the clutches of an abusive marriage. A young Mob boss who isn't interested in the complications of love. The two converge and find a new strength and comfort in each other neither knew they possessed.
She is much stronger than she thought, but will she be able to finally put her past behind her? He may have finally met his match in a woman, but will he embrace the possibility of love and a future with her? Will they both survive? Find out in Boss, the first installment in the steamy, action-packed, dark romance series by L.D. Miranda
About the Author
L.D. Miranda was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and her first language is Spanish. She currently works as a critical care nurse at a community hospital in Massachusetts, actively caring for the sickest patients there. As a critical care nurse, Miranda often cares for battered women who enter the unit after suffering abuse by a man and are too afraid to report it. She is actively working towards a degree to become a nurse practitioner and hopes to one day work as a critical care provider rather than a bedside nurse.
Besides writing, Miranda enjoys singing and playing both the piano and guitar. She resides in Boston with her boyfriend of 12 years and her beautiful, 5-year-old daughter.
Boss is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4292-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
