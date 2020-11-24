Newberg, OR Author Publishes Novel
November 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMusic of the Soul: Prelude, a new book by Carlana Van Houten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Music of the Soul is about a young girl who discovers one day that she can do something very special and powerful. This discovery leads to her being kidnapped by a secret society that will train her to control herself and her power. While she learns more about herself, she must endure bullying from others and a power deity that wants to possess her, body, and soul. This story seeks to bring awareness to the world about the stigma surrounding mental health as well as how to tackle that stigma. It was inspired by the author's own experiences with mental illness.
About the Author
Carlana Van Houten is a caregiver and a mental health advocate. She loves to read, write, swim and play video games. One of her favorite places is the beach. She is the eldest of four siblings and was raised by her grandparents. Van Houten crochets, as well as goes to conventions and cosplays.
Music of the Soul: Prelude is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2331-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
