Washington State Author Publishes Novel of Parental Rights
November 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFilling in the Blanks: A Father's Fight to Get His Children Back, a new book by C.C. Pitts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Having lost his own childhood to an abusive mother and abusive foster parents, Jacob Johnson now finds himself fighting to protect his own children from the same fate. Despite exceptional effort, the anti-father bias of the Washington state child welfare system ensures the odds are stacked against his desperate plea for reunification. Filling in the Blanks explores the misfeasance and dangerous lack of communication in a system structured to promote adoption at the expense of both parents and their children.
About the Author
For nearly twenty years, C.C. Pitts felt certain she was doing the right thing as an assistant attorney general representing Child Protective Services. Although the termination of parental rights was satisfying in cases of gross abuse and neglect, Pitts eventually realized, more frequently, the parents were able and motivated to care for their children. They were simply in need of assistance to get clean, find better living situations, or learn the value of parent-child affection. Before retirement, Pitts "switched to the dark side" to advocate for mistreated and misrepresented parents.
Filling in the Blanks: A Father's Fight to Get His Children Back is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0507-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
