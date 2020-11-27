Abell DJ Company Named Winner of The Knot Best Of Weddings 2021 in St Louis MO for Top DJs
November 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsST LOUIS, MO/ NOVEMBER 27, 2020-Abell DJ Company is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning and registry brand and app. This is 6 years Abell DJ Company has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
Despite COVID-19 interrupting many 2020 weddings and social events, wedding professionals around the nation continued to support to-be-weds throughout their wedding planning journeys. From adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed weddings, to helping couples host socially distanced weddings following state and local guidelines and restrictions with an increased focus on health and safety, wedding pros-and the industry as a whole-rallied together in 2020, ultimately helping couples continue to celebrate life and love. The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings recognition honors the vendors who went above and beyond to help to-be-weds navigate the global pandemic.
In 2021, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. In its fifteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This comes as the industry prepares for an increase in upcoming celebrations due to postponed events throughout 2020.
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories-including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, DJs, caterers and more-to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
"Chris blew our expectations out of the park. I wasn't expecting much when looking for a DJ other than somebody who knew some good music suggestions for our reception and who would provide some good energy. I was amazed at his professionalism, eagerness to help, quick responsiveness when I asked questions, and the little details he paid attention to. He made some great music suggestions that aligned with our personal tastes and preferences, and he also gave me feedback from past experiences on things I was questioning (such as the bridal party dance and dollar dance). I appreciated his honesty! He came up to us during our wedding and personally thanked us for choosing him, and when we got home from our honeymoon we had a hand-written thank you card from him with PICTURES that he took at our wedding (one of our first dance, and a few of our reception decor). I thought this was a sweet touch, and the fact that he went above and beyond like this truly shows his passion for building relationships with and providing great experiences for his customers. Thank you, Chris, for such an amazing time! I will recommend him to every single person I can!" Caitlin B
"We had the absolute pleasure of having Chris DJ our wedding slightly last minute when our initial DJ (different company) had to cancel. Our initial DJ had actually recommended Chris first hand and helped set everything up as we were less than a week before our wedding date. Stressful? Could have been! But Chris was awesome. He took the notes from the other company, we had a follow up call to go over every detail and he nailed it. We wanted something a little different than your "traditional" reception music and Chris did an amazing job. It was the exact vibe we wanted from cocktail hour to dinner to dancing. He was very professional yet fun and I would recommend him in a heartbeat. His setup was also awesome with lighting and graphics! 10/10 100% killed it. Thank you Chris!" Candice H
"The Abell DJ Company was everything you'd want for your wedding DJ. They were quick to respond & with their Event Planning portal, you can be sure your even will go exactly how you planned it! They were so accommodating & professional, you can completely relax & know that your event is in good hands! We loved having Brian host our event & will be sure to recommend Abell DJ Co. for any event our friends or family have in the future! Thank you for a great wedding reception!" Sierra T
The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that's uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration, The Knot makes it easy for couples to connect with and book the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot's innovative technology simplifies wedding planning, inspiring couples to plan a wedding unique to their love story and personalities.
Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year's winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.
About Abell DJ Company
There's a reason Abell DJ Company, a top DJ company in St. Louis, has received multiple awards over the many years from Wedding Wire & The Knot. How? By offering a personal approach to entertainment. For us, every event is different, and we strive to bring our creativity and talent to ensure an experience that uniquely fits your style and taste.
Our approach to events is modern and fresh, free from outdated techniques, cheesy, uncomfortable games, goofy props, and pre-determined sets and playlists. Different from the big multi-op DJ companies who focus on booking as many clients as possible and providing the "cookie-cutter" style DJ, our DJs deliver a different, more personable approach we know our clients appreciate. And after more than 15 years, we've stuck to our successful strategy.
If you would like to set up a time for a consultation for your special event, please contact us by visiting our website https://www.abelldjcompany.com or call us at 314-266-2666.
About The Knot
The Knot is one of the nation's leading multiplatform wedding resources offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience-from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
Contact Information
Christopher Abell
Abell DJ Company
314-266-2666
