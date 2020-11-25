Mattituck, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
November 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiss Centipede: A Bug's Tale of Tolerance, a new book by C.P. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Spiderville is designated a Sanctuary City, Insect Elementary is in desperate need of more teachers to accommodate the sudden increase in the student body. Enter, Miss Centipede, and no matter how large the fourth grade grows, she handles the workload with ease. What is her secret?
Visit the book's website at https://misscentipede.com.
About the Author
C.P. Wilson has lived in many states within the continental U.S. She's lived in urban and suburban areas and knows the feeling of being the new kid in town and school. For many years, Wilson was a teacher and enjoyed instructing and working with children. CP is now a licensed realtor on the East End of Long Island, a career that allows her to work with people of all ethnicities, which she loves. Wilson now lives with her family, doggies, and kitties on a farmette in New York. She enjoys gardening, arts, and sports.
Miss Centipede: A Bug's Tale of Tolerance is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0837-4. It is also available as an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
