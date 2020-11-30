Lelu Soap Lab Products Now Available in Select San Diego-Area Stores
November 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSan Diego, California – A selection of natural handmade soaps and bath bombs by Lelu Soap Lab are now available in two San Diego-area stores: Local Niche UTC (University Town Center) in San Diego, and Thoughtful Creations Gift Shop in La Mesa.
The Lelu product line includes a variety of beautifully handcrafted natural body soaps, bath bombs, and bubble bath bars, as well as bath accessories. All Lelu Soap Lab products are made with natural, soothing ingredients like lavender oil, Himalayan salt, oatmeal, and honey, ethically sourced from a leading supplier of Certified Organic Fair-Trade ingredients.
"I'm so delighted that two stores in the San Diego area are offering Lelu products," said Stephanie Alexander, owner and creator of Lelu Soap Lab. "The inspiration behind Lelu comes from my own struggle with skin problems during my teens and early 20s. I tried so many different store-bought skincare products. It didn't matter how expensive they were, nothing really helped. Then I started making my own handmade soaps and noticed a huge improvement in my skin. Eventually I decided to create my own product line."
Lelu Soap Lab products contain no synthetic dyes, fragrances, chemicals, or harsh ingredients. The all-natural soaps produce a rich lather without the use of skin-drying detergents.
"My homemade natural soaps are made with love," said Stephanie. "I am always experimenting with fun new items like my "glazed donut" and beach-themed bath bombs. But Lelu products are more than just beautiful-they're also gentle. I am extremely selective about the ingredients I choose for my products. If I wouldn't use it on my own sensitive skin, I wouldn't put it on yours."
Shop Lelu Soap Lab products at the following locations or online at https://lelusoaps.com. Follow Lelu Soap Lab on Instagram or Facebook for updates on where to find Lelu products at local San Diego-area farmer's markets.
Local Niche UTC
4373 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA 92122
Thoughtful Creations Gift Shop
8047 La Mesa Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Lelu Soap Lab
Lelu Soap Lab was founded by Navy veteran Stephanie Alexander, who has been making handmade soaps since 2008. Stephanie was inspired to create her own line of all-natural soaps after years of struggling with skin problems. She saw noticeable improvements in her skin after she began using her own products. Today the growing Lelu Soap Lab product line includes a variety of handcrafted natural body soaps and bath bombs made with Certified Organic and Fair-Trade ingredients like lavender, honey, oatmeal, and eucalyptus oil. Visit https://lelusoaps.com for more information. Follow Lelu Soap Lab on Instagram or Facebook for updates on where to find Lelu products at local farmer's markets.
