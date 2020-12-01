PhaZZer Unveils Newest Less-Lethal Weapon for D.O.C.
Sheridan, Wyoming – A respected manufacturer of less-lethal weaponry for the law enforcement sector, PhaZZer® is proud to announce the release of its latest creation, The PhaZZer FORCE™ Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW). This newly launched CEW comes in an attractive coyote brown color and has been produced at the request of the Department of Corrections (DOC). It is well suited for field use by other law enforcement professionals as well as the private security sector.
The PhaZZer FORCE™ includes a number of features that improve its functionality and safety, such as:
The PhaZZer FORCE™ is constructed of an ABS high-impact polymer plastic housing to ensure a high level of durability and a lack of conductivity. In addition, the PhaZZer FORCE™ includes high intensity, 160 lm LED light, an AC adapter, a 7.4 V Lithium Ion replaceable, rechargeable battery magazine, and a standard one-year warranty (with extended warranties available).
The PhaZZer FORCE™ joins PhaZZer's constantly growing catalog of less-lethal weapons, like the PhaZZer Enforcer™ CEW, the EqualiZZer Air Carbine Rifle™, and single shot dart cartridges that are cross compatible with some TASER® brand devices. PhaZZer® also offers a selection of security accessories, holsters, and both in-class and online Training Certification Classes.
No background check is required to purchase any of the PhaZZer® less lethal weapons except where mandated by law. Like all PhaZZer® products, the PhaZZer FORCE™ is operational upon delivery.
To learn more about PhaZZer's less-lethal weapons and related accessories, please visit the company's website at https://phazzerus.com.
About the PhaZZer™ Brand
Originating in 2007, PhaZZer® is a leading OEM of less-lethal weapons, security accessories, and surveillance equipment for Law Enforcement, Government, Private Security, and the Civilian Markets. The company also offers training certification classes to encourage the appropriate use of its weapons.
