Fort Smith, AR Author Publishes Poetry
December 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWonderland, a new book by Constance Durkin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life and death are painful, but we escape them in the fields of nature, being intoxicated by the perfume of flowers. Author Constance Durkin shares with us the ecstasy she feels where all previous thoughts leave her like wounded birds. The purpose is to escape what others have told you what life's about, and listen to the music of the spheres provided by nature.
This collection of poetry reflects peace, humor, fantasy, and philosophy in our world.
About the Author
A California native, Constance Durkin was the Creative Director for an advertising agency before becoming a travel writer for the international program "Voice of America." She currently teaches portraiture and polishes "For Her", a collection of sonnets and "BAZ", a screenplay about Bass Reaves, America's first African American U.S. Marshal.
Wonderland is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9130-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us