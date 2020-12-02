Anoka County, Minnesota Author Publishes Novel
December 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTerra Arcanum Dragon Knight, a new book by Andrew 'Reown the Rojko' Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story taking place in its own fantastical realm, the story of the Terra Arcanum Dragon Knight is entertainment with adventure, humor, and science fiction added to it. The story of Vindex will fulfill your needs to adventure and danger. Vindex, the underdog trying to prove himself to others, shows that the unexpected may be the most successful outcome.
About the Author
Andrew 'Reown the Rojko' Peterson enjoys playing video games, board games, watching tv, and reading comic books. He also spends his free time writing novels and short stories and developing new games.
Terra Arcanum Dragon Knight is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0170-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
