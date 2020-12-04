Sparta, GA Author Publishes Memoir
December 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tickle Box Tales, a new book by Marlene Russell Lovejoy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Tickle Box Tales is a savory, down to Earth, humorous collection of true stories about life in the South and around the world. Sure to delight people of all ages, Marlene Russell Lovejoy's funny memoir connects people around the globe with shared, universal experiences. No matter where you're from, you're sure to see a little bit of yourself in Lovejoy's tales as she shares her memories and the wisdom she's garnered over the years.
About the Author
Marlene Russell Lovejoy is a Christian writer who appeals to many through her lightheartedness, honesty, and authenticity. She enjoys fishing, nature, and spending time with family and friends.
She writes positive, humorous columns for the local newspaper, and as a nature lover, many of her articles are based on her travels and experiences, such as swimming and snorkeling with manatees, dolphins, and turtles.
The Tickle Box Tales is her second published book, her first being, Edge of Sanity, Journal of Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and More.
The Tickle Box Tales is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4507-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us