Austin, TX Author Publishes Memoir
December 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sum of All the Pieces, a new book by Paul Bradford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Sum of All the Pieces, Paul Bradford tells about several life-altering events and how he reckons with them. Starting with his early youth in the cotton fields in Arkansas, he details his true-life adventures about his abusive childhood, his divorce after a forty-three year marriage, his sexual orientation confusion, his heinous crime, his five years in prison, and his twelve months in the Vietnam War. The Sum of All the Pieces is an often difficult but always honest portrayal of one man's challenges.
Check out the book's trailer at https://youtu.be/BEdbxpFujkU.
About the Author
Paul Bradford was nine years old when his mother died. After his father abandoned him, he lived in five foster homes. He began his schooling in the fourth grade. He fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor and received a Purple Heart for his battlefield wounds. He is seventy-two years young and now retired.
The Sum of All the Pieces is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2301-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
