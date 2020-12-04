Blackstone, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTed D. Bear's Story, a new book by Erica J. Dutilly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Showing the interesting history of the prized child toy, the Teddy Bear, Erica J. Dutilly brings a tale that will warm readers' hearts. You will fall in love with Ted D. Bear and reminisce on something special you had as a child. Or if you are a young reader, maybe Ted D. Bear will inspire you to find a stuffed animal to love, too.
About the Author
Erica J. Dutilly has been a pre-kindergarten teacher for many years. She loves seeing children enjoy books. In her free time, Erica enjoys spending time in her garden, hiking, and cooking for her husband and family. She resides in Massachusetts.
Ted D. Bear's Story is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6916-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us