Lexington, KY Author Writes Children's Fiction Novel
December 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLil Bug Race Rap, a new book written and illustrated by Pierce Renee Birdsong, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
In Lil' Bug Race Rap, the importance of not eating an excess amount of baked beans is stressed as it can be very detrimental to one's health. Sometimes, eating a lot of beans can be beneficial, but you roll the dice on where you will pass the gas later!
This eclectic and exciting story is reminiscent of adolescent classics like Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.
About the Author
Author and illustrator Pierce Renee Birdsong was born and raised in Lexington, KY. He has a passion for occultism, the macabre, juvenile humor, metaphysics, heavy metal, hip hop, cheesecake, and many others.
Lil Bug Race Rap is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4144-0 . It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us